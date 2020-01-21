Jade-Ceres Munoz and her daughter Paris, 7, moved to Auckland from Manila four years ago. Photo / Dean PurcellJade-Ceres Munoz and her husband moved to Auckland from Manila, in the Philippines, with their daughter Paris four years ago and says the city has had a few downsides.

The digital marketing consultant has already moved five times to find a better, more affordable flat, and the family are now living in a small two-bedroom flat for $550 a week.

"It was so hard," she said. "For the cost of the house, you get houses that are not insulated, cold in winter. I was moving every six months."

But on balance, she believes Auckland is a good place to raise a family. Her commute from her home in Forrest Hill to the central city takes 17 minutes. In Manila, which has some of the worst congestion in the world, her commute took around three hours each way.

Healthcare is also relatively accessible and affordable. Her daughter's vaccinations cost about $1000 in Manila, but were free in New Zealand. "That's a very big benefit for me as a parent."

Munoz also lived for three years in California, but said she would never raise a family there because of concerns about safety and the schooling system.