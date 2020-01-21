When Easter eggs were put out on the shelves of supermarkets around Hawke's Bay this week, not everyone was happy to see them.

Both Hastings and Flaxmere New Worlds had eggs of various shapes and sizes for sale from Monday.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said now that Christmas was "done and dusted" it was time to let people get ready for other upcoming holiday seasons - Easter Sunday this year falls on April 12.

Its stores always gear up well in advance to let people get ready for upcoming holiday seasons.

"The kids will go back to school soon, which means it's time for us to hop to it and get ready for Easter," the spokesperson said.

"Our stores plan well in advance to make sure shelves are stacked with chocolate bunnies, marshmallows, Easter eggs and other seasonal sweets."

Not everyone on the Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page agreed that it was time to "hop to it".

"This is actually what is starting to take the joy out of Easter and Christmas," one commenter said.

"It's in your face all the damn time - let people breathe between holidays."

Another said it was far too soon with "kids not even back at school".

Some seemed it was about the right time as other holidays normally start this early.

"Seeing as Christmas starts in shops in October, why not start Easter in January. Businesses need to milk these occasions of all they can," another comment read.

It's not just Easter eggs. Countdown said a fortnight ago that hot cross buns were back on its shelves.

Easter products spotted at Flaxmere New World. Photo / Supplied

The January 6 announcement had many questioning if special treats were starting to become everyday items.

"I won't be buying them," a commenter lamented. "Much too early. Seems like we are drawn into a marketing plan for continuous celebrations all year around."

Some shoppers said they didn't really mind the products hitting shelves earlier.

"Not sure why people are so annoyed by this. You don't have to buy them but some of us actually enjoy things at all times of the year," a commenter said.