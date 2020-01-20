A blaze which tore through a Hamilton daycare, destroying a "safe haven" for the youngest members of the community, is being treated as suspicious.

Waikato Police are appealing for any information about the fire which burnt down Learn a Lot Child Care Centre at the rear of the Rototuna Shopping Centre in Hamilton on Boxing Day.

Waikato Police are appealing to the public for any information about the arson at Learn a Lot Child Care Centre at the... Posted by Waikato Police on Sunday, 19 January 2020

The back of the building located in the Rototuna Shopping Centre was set alight before 5.45pm, extensively damaging the inside and outside of the building. It now needs replacing.

"A wanton act of destruction has seen the safe haven destroyed and Police would like to hold the offenders accountable. Someone out there must know something," A Waikato Police Facebook post said.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the 105 non-emergency number or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and referencing the file 191227/7855.

