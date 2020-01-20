The woman who was hit by a runaway double-decker bus while walking with her toddler in Auckland's CBD has opened up over their survival and how she thought her daughter was dead.

Renée Annan and her 1-year-old daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking along the corner of Victoria and Albert Sts when the bus rolled down the hill and dragged the pair along the ground.

A week after the horrifying ordeal, Annan has opened up detailing the moment she let go of her baby's hand, fearing she was dead.

Renée Annan and her daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking in Auckland's CBD when they were struck by a runaway bus. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"I heard some yelling so I turned around and I saw the back of the big red bus," she told 1 News.

"For a second I thought it was just reversing then I realised I wasn't. It was going quite fast. It was about one second and then it was on top of us.

"It felt like it was really loud and hot, and I just felt like I was being crushed. What I realised later was that I was being dragged down the road with the bus."

Talking on social media, Annan continued to tell her incredible tale of survival, saying it was the "worst minute of her entire life".

"I am still processing, before I came out from under the bus and found Āria there was a minute or so where I thought she was dead, she was ripped from my hand, which at the time I thought was a bad thing.

"That minute was the worst minute of my entire life.

Renée Annan and her daughter Āria Hetaraka were walking in Auckland's CBD when they were struck by a runaway bus. Photo / Dean Purcell

"The bus stopped and I was screaming. Screams that haunted quite a few people. 'Where is my baby?'.

"Words cannot explain the relief of seeing her in the arms of the roadworker," she wrote.

"Now knowing it was angels that ripped our hands apart under that bus to protect her from being dragged along the road with me. Whatever that force was also kept her out of the way of the wheels and let her cry out for the bystanders ... What a f***ing miracle."

Āria was covered in tar before a roadworker came to her rescue. A paediatrician happened to be walking past and checked Annan's daughter over before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Āria was taken to Starship and discharged on the same day.

Her nearly 2-year-old daughter has recovered well, and is "happy and laughing" with her family who have rallied around the pair.

Renée Annan. Photo / Facebook

The police serious crash unit attended the scene initially but the investigation has been handed over to the Auckland City district road policing team.

The owner of the bus company, Mark Gilbert, said it was fully cooperating with the police in their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with those hurt yesterday and we are fully supporting everyone that needs support."

Gilbert said he could not comment on whether the handbrake was on because it is part of the police investigation, but "once we know more we will update everybody".

He said the driver involved in the accident had taken a few days off to relax after Monday's event.

Police enquiries were ongoing and WorkSafe said it had been notified of the incident.