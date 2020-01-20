Fire and Emergency NZ national commander Perry Gregory has said last night's false alarm tsunami alert in Bay of Plenty was a "legacy issue", while praising residents for evacuating.

Gregory said it was good to see people did evacuate last night when they heard sirens.

He explained that last night's false alarm was a legacy issue.

FENZ had put "patch" fixes in place until they figured out how to fix it long term.

"It is important to note not all of the sirens were ours," Gregory said.

"It is part of a system to alert the public.

"The system sat within surflifesaving clubs, FENZ, race park, and some on fire stations were not necessarily hours.

"But that system is a legacy system, retired and not actually in place."

Nine sirens were at fire stations and three were not, Gregory said.

Gregory thanked those who took the alarms seriously.

"I would far rather people evacuate, than people don't take it seriously and we have a different situation."

The system had been in place since 2006. AS different groups amalgamated, the system sat there but people forgot it was activated.

It was not activated by FENZ, but they did not know how it was activated at this stage.

"Have the confidence we will get our system right. If there is a siren, we want people to evacuate.

"We are taking this very seriously, working to find out the technical fix. Unless we know the detail behind what set this off, we are not going to be able to fix it long term."

They did not believe the system had been hacked.

"We are very much taking it seriously. We have an obligation, alongside our partners, to make sure we get it right."

Bay of Plenty residents were up in arms after the false alarm had them fleeing for higher ground fearing a tsunami, and want the system perfected before a real emergency strikes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has confirmed an error caused some of their station alarms to sound about 9.30pm, panicking residents in Waihī Beach, Mt Maunganui, Te Puke, Ōmokoroa and other parts of the Bay of Plenty as well as parts of Waikato, with people thinking it was a tsunami warning.

Chief executive Rhys Jones apologised, but could not say at this stage if it was human or a technical error.

A Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesman told the Herald it did not operate tsunami alarms, and last night's sirens had nothing to do with its tsunami warning system.

Jones said their sirens were linked to a nationwide emergency alert system, and they would be working with their responding partners.

But residents have raised concerns about the confusion the false alarm caused, with many waiting to receive a text alert, others not hearing alarms, and the fate of people who did not have access to either.

New Zealand's tsunami warning system

New Zealand's entire coast is at risk of tsunami.

A tsunami can violently flood coastlines, causing devastating property damage, injuries and loss of life.

Tsunami waves can smash into the shore like a wall of water, or move in as a fast-moving flood or tide.

New Zealand has experienced about 10 tsunamis higher than five metres since 1840.

Some were caused by distant earthquakes, but most by seafloor quakes not far off the coast.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MCDEM) is responsible for issuing tsunami warnings.

In the event of an earthquake, the ministry uses information from its GNS Science partners to issue advisories to regional Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups (CDEM Groups), media, and the public, including through text messages.

The level of information will depend based on the distance of the earthquake from the coastline.

A tsunami coming from far away gives GNS Science more time to gather data and assess the tsunami's characteristics, and give a more accurate assessment.

Official warnings, through channels such as TV, radio, social media, apps, emergency phone alerts and sirens, are possible for distant and regional source tsunami, which may take hours to reach New Zealand and give GNS Science time for a more accurate assessment.

If an earthquake occurs close to the New Zealand coastline - such as in the Hikurangi, Kermadec, or Kaikoura trenches - a tsunami could arrive in minutes, meaning scientists do not have enough time to assess the threat, and MCDEM might not have enough time to issue an official warning before waves arrive.

In these situations MCDEM recommends communities act immediately, and people near the coast after a large, strongly-felt earthquake follow the advice: "long or strong, get gone".

This means people must move immediately to the nearest high ground or as far inland as they can if they are at the coast and feel a strong earthquake that makes it hard to stand up, or a weak rolling earthquake that lasts a minute or more; see a sudden rise or fall in sea level; or hear loud and unusual noises from the sea.

While the initial alert comes from the national body, each local CDEM group is responsible for how that message is relayed to its community, including whether it uses sirens.

A MCDEM spokesman said the mobile alert system was the closest New Zealand had to a nationwide siren system.

Sirens were used in some parts of the country, but that was up to local authorities to decide, he said.

In December, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced a new network of 15 DART (Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami) buoys to confirm the generation of tsunami waves before they reach the coast.

Henare said the programme would provide early detection and support warnings for tsunamis generated from the Kermadec and Hikurangi trenches.

"This system will provide rapid confirmation if a tsunami has been generated, and will enable more accurate warnings of tsunami that can be communicated via public alerting systems like Emergency Mobile Alert."

GNS Science's National Geohazards Monitoring Centre will support the 24/7 monitoring to receive, process and analyse the data from the buoys, and the National Emergency Management Agency would issue tsunami warnings and advisories to the New Zealand public.

The Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis (Dart) buoy network will also provide tsunami monitoring and detection information for Pacific countries, including Tokelau, Niue, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa.