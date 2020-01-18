A man has been found dead in a central Auckland motel room tonight after police received a report of an injury.

Police were notified of a report of an injured person at a property on Greenlane East Rd, Remuera, at 9.50pm today.

On arrival officers found a dead person, although police would not confirm if the death was suspicious or not.

Police described the incident as a sudden death.

Greenlane Motor Inn's owner Cindy Mao confirmed there were two police cars in attendance at her business, and several police officers had spoken to her.

Mao said officers had told her someone had died in one of her rooms.

She said other police cars were arriving at her business as of 10.30pm.

Greenlane Motor Inn is across the road from Ellerslie Racecourse.