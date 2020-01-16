A Tauranga mother who drowned at Taranaki has been remembered as a "beautiful soul".

Kristi McIntyre died on Monday at Oakura Beach.

A death notice in today's Bay of Plenty Times says McIntyre, also known as Kiki, gave unconditional love to many with her humour and care.

McIntyre was "loved and adored" by her husband, two children, and rest of her family. She was also a loved friend of many and well respected in the early childhood education sector.

The message also read: "Fly high Kristi girl, We love you so much."

A service for McIntyre will be held in Tauranga where she had lived for many years, having been born and raised in Taranaki.

The service will be held at Elliots Rosebank Chapel, on 9th Ave on Tuesday.