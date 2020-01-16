Police are asking for help after five homes were targetted in early-morning arsons around Lake Taupō - one with a family asleep inside.

In the early hours of Sunday, five properties were damaged by intentionally lit fires on the eastern side of Lake Taupö in Tauranga Taupö, Waitetoko and Hatepe.

A family was asleep inside the Hatepe home at the time the fire was lit, however, they were able to leave without injury or loss of life.

Two of the houses were destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said incidents such as this were extremely distressing, particularly for those involved, but also for the wider community.

"We would like to assure the public Police are committed to fully investigating this matter and holding those responsible to account."

Police are seeking information from anyone who saw vehicles travelling on and around State Highway 1 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are interested in anyone who saw or have dashcam footage of vehicles entering or leaving the Hatepe, Waitetoko and Tauranga Taupö, he said.

"And of course, if anyone has any other information about these arsons or the people involved, we would strongly urge you to come forward and share that information with Police."