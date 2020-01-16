First-term Green MP Chloe Swarbrick is engaged to her girlfriend, Australian Nadine Walker, according to news reports.

The couple became engaged several months ago, Stuff is reporting, but they have not publicly confirmed the engagement.

Walker is the Green Party's chief press secretary at Parliament and the pair have been in a long-term relationship.

Swarbrick stood in the Auckland mayoral contest in 2016 and ran third behind Phil Goff and Vic Crone.

In the 2017 general election, she stood in Maungakiekie unsuccessfully but got in at No 7 on the Green Party list.

The 25-year-old is standing in Auckland Central in this year's election and has been given greater responsibility in the party as caucus strategist.

She has also been the Green Party's spokeswoman on cannabis law reform.

She hit international headlines this year when she responded to an interjection by National MP Todd Muller in Parliament with "Okay boomer!" - a reference to the generational hostility between millennials and baby boomers.

National MP Dan Bidois also got engaged over the summer, to his girlfriend, Courtney Simpson, in a visit to New York.