An albatross died with a 500ml plastic water bottle in its stomach after being found in an awful condition on a Hawke's Bay beach.

Members of the public found the bird in an emaciated condition recently at Whirinaki Beach.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) said the juvenile toroa/southern royal albatross was taken to Wildlife Base, Palmerston North, where it died a few days after.

A 500ml plastic bottle was found in the bird's stomach after an autopsy conducted by Massey University.

The results of the autopsy suggest starvation was a likely cause of death, with the plastic items obstructing the stomach and likely causing pain.

Albatross sightings are rare in Hawke's Bay, especially so close to the beach.

DoC Hawke's Bay Senior Ranger Community Chris Wootton said: "Toroa can live for around 40 years, so this is a very tragic and premature ending to this young bird's life."

"They're rarely found near land, which is just a further indication that the bird was unhealthy. We're very grateful to the members of the public who sought help for the bird when they found it."

DoC said plastic was a major emerging threat to seabirds globally, with 90% of all seabirds having eaten plastic.

This plastic can't be digested and sits in the stomach, and sometimes leads to death by dehydration or starvation.

The body of the toroa will be returned to Ngāti Tangoio, the local iwi near Whirinaki.

