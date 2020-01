A chopper is en-route to Waiouru after a person was stuck by a car.

Police received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on SH1, Desert Rd at Waiouru this evening, a spokeswoman said.

"The pedestrian is injured and a helicopter is responding."

Police were notified of the accident just before 10pm on Wednesday night.

Desert Rd will be closed overnight, the spokeswoman said.