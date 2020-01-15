Police are continuing their homicide investigation of a woman found dead in a Favona, South Auckland, home.

The sound of a gunshot was reported to emergency services around 2.50am on Wednesday.

Police officers later discovered the woman's body inside a house on Calthorp Close.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB Counties Manukau Police said a team of detectives are working hard to determined what happened in the house.

"At this stage police can confirm the victim is a woman, however we are not able to comment further around the victim's identity until formal identification has been completed."

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, Vickers said.

The incident comes after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the same street early last month, which Vickers said police are still investigating.

"At this point it is too early to speculate as to whether these two incidents are connected or not, but this is forming part of our investigation."

At that incident, on December 4, police and emergency services were called to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard just after 9.30pm.

Police have been at the property on Calthorp Close today conducting a scene examination, which is expected to continue through to tomorrow.

Vickers appealed for anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.