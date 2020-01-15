COMMENT

Undies or togs, undies or g-strings.

A group of Taupō mums received more than they bargained for after taking to social media to complain about women prancing about in public wearing g-string swimwear.

Kayla Edwards says she faced "negativity and backlash" and was labelled ''jealous and a prude'' following her suggestion for public signage to ban the cheeky togs.

She told NZME she felt uncomfortable taking her family swimming at Spa Thermal Park, a public reserve, because others there didn't know what "appropriate" swimwear was.

As a mother myself, I can see their point of view. My teenager wears bikinis and I would definitely stamp my foot down if she wanted to swap the bottoms for a g-string.

I don't want my daughter being ogled by creepy old men and other people's husbands and boyfriends and males who are pumped full of testosterone.

"If you've got it, flaunt it", doesn't wash with me when you only have a hunk of dental floss between your cheeks.

And what if you haven't got it and you flaunt it? I am not going down that slippery slope.

It would seem I am in the minority on this, however, after taking a quick survey in my office.

Times are changing, they say, and it's a fashion statement. Women have the right to wear as much or as little as they want as long as it's covering their bits.

It is only skin.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion but what also worries me is the impression it is making on young girls.

They look up to teenagers and celebrities as role models so can we expect 10-year-olds to also be on the beach and at swimming pools and in public wearing g-strings?

Is that appropriate?

I suppose the argument there is it's up to the parents to monitor that situation.

I worry about the safety of these women wearing skimpy g-strings, though I realise they are entitled to do so.

Call me old fashioned but I think the best place for g-strings is the bedroom.