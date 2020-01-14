A group of commercial fishers have been snapped for illegally catching more than 20 tonnes of fish and onselling it to an Auckland fish supply business.

The fishermen were allegedly under-reporting how many fish they were catching and unlawfully onselling the snapper, Ministry for Primary Industries claims.

MPI alleges the commercial fishers were under-reporting how much fish they caught from the lower firth of Thames.

In December, 45 fishery officers along with police executed searches at five locations including three residential properties across the Auckland and Waikato regions.

The search uncovered 800kg of undocumented grey mullet and kahawai and 230kg of undocumented snapper.

During the operation $25,000 in cash was seized along with six commercial fishing vessels and a refrigerated truck.

Electronic devices including phones and computers were also seized and are undergoing analysis.

Eight people have been interviewed so far and could face prosecution.

MPI's team manager of fisheries compliance in the western North Island Andre Espinoza said it is estimated the group may have supplied in excess of 20 tonnes of unreported fish to legitimate businesses over the past twelve months.

"There are measures in place to ensure the sustainability of our fisheries, including accurate and truthful catch reporting. Those who don't respect the rules will be appropriately dealt with under the law."

Fishery officers have increased patrols over the summer season and are closely monitoring the area.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Any suspicious fishing activity can be reported to MPI via the 0800 4 POACHER line – 0800 47 62 24.

