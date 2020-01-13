The sun is shining and the last of the luscious red berries are ready to be plucked and eaten.

Charlie Corfield, aged 2 years and 10 months, made the most of picking strawberries at Zaberri in Riverhead before many growers closed for the season in the next few weeks.

Strawberry Growers of New Zealand president Anthony Rakich said after a bad start to the season in Auckland, strawberry growers were now back to producing enough of the sweet fruit to meet demand.

Rakich, Danube Orchards in Whenuapai, said growers had been hit hard in the first two weeks of December when there was a glut of strawberries and an oversupply for the local market.

Charlie Corfield picks a delicious red strawberry at Zaberri in Riverhead. Photo / Marta Ockularczyk

"If it wasn't for this post Christmas it would be pretty dire for the growers. For me over that end of November, it's the worst prices I've ever had. The cheapest I've ever sold my fruit for.

"For a good two weeks in December I was losing money."

Since Christmas, production has improved just before many growers were winding down. Rakich said some had already stopped, while others further south would continue until March.

However now was a good time for people to pick their own as a lot of growers opened up certain blocks when it became uneconomical to pay workers to do it.

"There is still plenty of fruit there so now is when it is happening so it's a good time to do it."