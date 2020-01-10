A search operation is under way for two missing pāua snorkellers off the Wairarapa coast.

Sergeant Anthony Matheson said the two people failed to return to shore near Mataikona in the northern Wairarapa today.

Police were alerted to the incident at 11.34am.

The initial search included two helicopters (Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Amalgamated Helicopters), the Lady Elizabeth IV launch, three commercial fishing boats, the Riversdale Surf Life Saving Club, and a large number of private fishing vessels that had been part of a fishing competition.

"We currently have the Lady Elizabeth and one helicopter still searching," a police spokesperson said.

"They will stay out there until it gets dark and we will recommence in the morning if we are not successful today".

Riversdale Surf Life Saving club captain Mike Taylor said they were called out to search for the two missing divers.

"We were deployed to do the inshore search in around rocks and that sort of thing."

Two regional guards in an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) were scouring the area until about 5.50pm.

"The search today has been unsuccessful."