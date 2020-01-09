Bush fires that continue to devastate Australia have inspired people to share their grief and heartbreak through poignant pieces of art.

Art works from around the world have been shared widely online and, for many, have provided the perfect way to illustrate their sadness without using words.

At least 25 people have died in the fires that have ravaged parts of Australia since the situation intensified late last year.

A staggering one billion animals have perished.

Advertisement

Among the artworks shared is one created by Melina Illustrate, an artist from Greece.

It shows the image of a woman representing Mother Nature holding a koala to her chest. Tears run down her face as her back and hair - depicted by branches - burn.

Another piece is a cartoon of Aussie wildlife legend, the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, welcoming Australian wildlife to heaven.

The illustration, made by Shania-Mae Sturm, of Stretchy Koala, shows Irwin on bended knee with his arms stretched out wide and a big smile on his face.

Next to him is the caption: "Don't worry little guys! I'll take care of you!"

The image has gone viral on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; with many people expressing that it had brought them to tears.

READ MORE:

• 'Forever fires': How the Australia bush fires compare to other disasters

• Americans baffled by the size of Australia in bush fire map comparisons

• Australia bush fires: Kiwi tragedy in Conjola Park, how you can help

• Australia's bush fires: Nearly 200 people charged with fire offences



Other illustrations, paintings and drawings offered up by both professional and amateur artists show images of firefighters on the ground or at the front line fighting huge flames.

Advertisement

Others depict koalas, kangaroos and other wildlife holding onto each other as flames destroy their home around them.

In one image also shared widely online, a volunteer firefighter is pictured on the ground hugging a koala and kangaroo in the midst of an inferno.

The words above them are: "Pray for Australia".

READ MORE:

• Kiwi firefighters welcomed with applause as they arrive in Australia

• More NZ firefighters heading to Australia to help battle bush fires

• Volunteer firefighter, 19, among 183 people charged with lighting fires in New South Wales

• Aussie firefighter slams 'outright lies' about bushfires

Paintings and drawings of the map of Australia have also been shared online.

As well as posting the images, members of the public and celebrities have given information about how people can help and which organisations they can make donations to.

A total of 21 firefighters from New Zealand touched down in New South Wales on Wednesday night after answering another call for help to battle the intense bush fires.

They were welcome with applause from members of the public as they walked through the arrivals area at the airport.

The latest Kiwi fire crew takes the number of New Zealand firefighters sent to Australia to 179 since October.