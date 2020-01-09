A new scam is targeting New World supermarket customers by promising them a year's worth of free groceries.

The scam is being run out of a Facebook page set up with a fake account, which encourages customers to comment on its posts for a chance to win the groceries.

However, New World supermarkets posted a warning on its official website warning customers the fake promotion is a scam.

"This is not a New World Competition and has not been post by New World," it said in the post.

"This is not our official account. We recommend that you do not click on any links or provide any personal information. If you're ever unsure about the legitimacy of a competition, please contact us."

The fake promotion was set up on Facebook to look like it is from New World, using the supermarket's branding colours.

A post stated that: "To celebrate our anniversary this year, we have decided to do something a little different.

"We will be giving out a year of free groceries to 150 lucky fans who share and comment below by Jan 15th.

"Like our page for updates. Good luck!"

The post is accompanied by pictures showing boxes filled with products.

New World's official website has posted alerts for a number of scams with an alert in December warning against a scam email claiming people had the chance to win $2000 in grocery vouchers.

It also put out alerts for three separate scams in November alone.

