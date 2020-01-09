A 13-hour stand-off between armed police and a man at a busy Tauranga marina has resulted in record takings for a local restaurant.

Police officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a police negotiation team, were at the Tauranga Bridge Marina throughout Wednesday night talking to a man on a boat who had allegedly made threats towards an officer earlier in the day before fleeing on foot to a boat in the nearby marina.

Police had tried to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui Drive about 3.40pm

Those in neighbouring docked boats were either evacuated or told to anchor up out of harm's way and keep safe.

As a result, Salinity Restaurant and Bar at the Tauranga Bridge Marina reported a record evenings' takings after some caught up in the incident took refuge in the waterfront establishment.

While police negotiated with the man, an international boat with Americans on-board were getting hungry.

Tauranga Bridge Marina manager Tony Arnold said people on the boat desperately wanted pizza but were ordered to stay on board.

"God knows what they think of lovely Tauranga," Arnold said, but assured they had a freezer full of food and did not starve.

Others who were staying in their boats were evacuated by police and several went to the Salinity Restaurant and Bar which saw record sales. Arnold said when the bar shut at 11pm the boaties were still not allowed back on their boats forcing them to find elsewhere to stay.

Arnold came into work from leave as soon as he heard about the situation unfolding to which he said at least 15 police vehicles were on-site while he was there.

"And God knows how many police, they were all over the place," he said.

He said a lot of people used their boats over the holiday time who were affected by the incident.

"Some of them separated from family members who were on board a short distance away."

He said the police were "brilliant" and his staff were outstanding in the face of what ended up being a 13-hour ordeal.

The marina staff were onsite until the incident came to an end this morning.

"The best outcome was achieved and we apologise to those affected," Arnold said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and was due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Monday.