Armed police and police negotiators are at Tauranga Bridge Marina.

A police spokeswoman said they were trying to contact a person who had fled police on to a boat in the marina.

She said that about 3.40pm police had tried to stop a vehicle on Te Awanui Drive.

Police are at Tauranga Bridge Marina. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

"The driver made threats to police and fled on foot on to a boat in the harbour which is where they are now.

"We've deployed AOS [Armed Offenders Squad] as a precaution and the police negotiations team are there as well.

"We are trying to get in touch with the person."

She confirmed the person was still on a boat and police were still at the marina by 7.30pm.

A reporter at the scene could hear police telling a person on a boat to come out with their hands up. There were about seven police at the Marina as well as a police dog.

St John can also be seen.

A Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesman confirmed the Tauranga Harbourmaster was also assisting police.

Police are also turning people away from the waterfront Salinity Restaurant.

A restaurant worker said they were too busy to comment.

