Malaysian Airlines has apologised to customers who were ragdolled in their seats during two aborted take-off attempts in Malaysia.

The take-offs were so bad, one passenger said they it felt like they were being treated like "crash test dummies".

Meanwhile, the airline said the take-offs were both "low speed" and pilots only opted to pull out following an "unexpected technical issue".

On New Years Day, Malaysian Airlines flight MH145D from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland came to a juddering halt just as it was set to take off.

The passengers were put on another flight the next day, on the same plane, and the exact same thing happened.

The passengers lurched forward in their seats and one was so stressed an ambulance was called to help them.

"The ordeal was harrowing," Serhit Singh of Red Beach said.

As they skidded on the runway, Singh thought another plane coming in to land was going to crash into them.

But that wasn't the last time the passengers of flight MH145D would come to a juddering stop on the runway, he said.

After the first flight on New Year's Day was aborted, the passengers were booked on another the following day - but it was the same plane, just a different crew.

Singh said the chief flight attendant told him: "Don't worry, the plane is great and we will reach Auckland safely."

Comforted, Singh took his seat in 5C and they taxied towards the runway.

But as the plane gathered speed to take-off, again it came to a juddering halt, Singh told the Herald.

"I was in utter shock and disbelief. The exact same issue that was meant to have been fixed was not and the lives of all passengers and crew on board were risked."

This evening, in a statement to the Herald following Singh's revelations in an earlier article, Malaysia Airlines apologised to its passengers.

"Malaysia Airlines apologises to passengers of flight MH145 that was scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur for Auckland on 1 January 2020 at 8.45pm," they said.

"The flight was retimed twice due to an unexpected technical issue involving the aircraft system.

"In the interest of safety, the operating pilots decided to discontinue take-off during low speed."

The airline deployed a different aircraft to service the flight following the second failed take-off.

Hotel accommodation, meals and transportation were organised for all passengers impacted, while others were transferred on available carriers.

Flight MH145D departed Kuala Lumpur at 3.04pm January 2 and arrived in Auckland at 6.26am the next day.

"Safety is Malaysia Airlines' number one priority at all times and it regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," the airline said.