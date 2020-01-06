Police have come across a major weed-growing operation while dealing with a firearms incident in Feilding.

More than 1100 cannabis plants were recovered in the unexpected bust - which police say takes out a major source of weed for both the Manawatu and Auckland markets.

Manawatu police were attending a firearms incident at the rural property last Thursday when they discovered the large-scale commercial cannabis growing operation.

Officers searched the property the next day and found two large sheds that were purpose-built for growing cannabis. In total 1102 cannabis plants were recovered, ranging from seedlings to 325 mature plants ready for harvest.

More than $800,000 in cash was also found, along with a quantity of methamphetamine and about 8kg of manicured cannabis head which was ready for supply to markets in Manawatu and Auckland.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said the bust was one of the most significant indoor cannabis operations in the past 10 years.

"This operation has been a major and consistent source of cannabis for both the local and Auckland markets for a number of years.

"The discovery further demonstrates the large amounts of illicit money being made in the cannabis trade, and its links to methamphetamine.

"To be able to shut it down is a great result for those communities impacted by organised crime."

A 44-year-old Feilding man and a 46-year-old Feilding woman appeared in Palmerston North District Court on January 3, charged jointly with cultivation of cannabis. Both have name suppression.

They were remanded on bail without plea to reappear in Palmerston North District Court on January 23.