A surprise haka was performed at the funeral of a Sydney firefighter killed alongside a colleague while they travelled to a blaze.

Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died on December 19 when a tree fell into the path of their tanker, causing it to roll, as they travelled in a convoy near Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

Keaton was farewelled last week at a service where his 19-month-old son, Harvey, received his father's bravery medal posthumously.

READ MORE:

• Penrith in Sydney's west is the 'hottest place on earth'

• Ferrari crashes into luxury jewellery store in Sydney CBD

• Sydney slammed for NY fireworks in face of bushfires

• Sydney Harbour New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite bush fires raging

Advertisement

Hundreds today turned out for the funeral of O'Dwyer who is survived by wife Mel and daughter, Charlotte.

While the throngs of mourners were family, friends and mates in the Horsley Fire Brigade, there was also a contingent of people pulled together to perform a haka.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons were also among the mourners.

Māori mourners perform a haka at the funeral for NSW RFS volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer. Photo / Pool

Members of the Horsley Fire Brigade organised the haka without the knowledge of the O'Dwyer family.

Organiser Melanie King said the call was well-received by people all over Sydney, many of whom went back to work this week but wanted to perform the haka in O'Dwyer's honour.

"There was maybe 30 to 40 of us - there was a strong representative of us that performed the haka," she told the Herald.

King was involved with Te Kohanga Reo and Kapa Haka groups in Sydney so had the contacts to pull something together.

She wasn't sure exactly why a haka had been requested because she didn't believe O'Dwyer had Kiwi links.

Advertisement

"I'm not quite sure what the connection was, it might have just been just pure love which is nice but we wanted to do it, we wanted to honour him and his whanau," King said.

Fallen Sydney firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer's father Errol, left, his mother, and his widow Melissa with the couple's young daughter Charlotte. Photo / Pool

"Everybody came for the right reasons, they weren't spectators they were people that wanted to help.

"The group when we left were all wanting to connect and now they're talking fundraisers and to come out and perform at other events to help if we can."

Following the haka, King spoke with the widow who thanked her for the performance.

"It broke my heart but it meant the world to us that we could do something little to help ease their pain," King said.