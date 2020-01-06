Countdown Supermarkets has announced on Facebook that hot cross buns are back on the shelves as of today, January 6 - just in time for Easter in mid-April.

The post had many questioning just how quickly this year has gone by, with stores stocking products that normally only come out close to Easter.

While some people were pleased that the baked goods are, once again, on offer, many slammed the supermarket for the decision, saying that putting a product on the shelves all year round takes away from the "specialness" of the occasion they're meant for.

"I won't be buying them. Much too early. Seems like we are drawn into a marketing plan for continuous celebrations all year around when it is not even close to the time. No wonder so much of the actual reason and significance of any of these occasions is lost as it just becomes about being told we need more stuff," one person commented on Facebook.

"Will not buy these until much closer to Easter, otherwise they become just another everyday item," another Countdown shopper said.

A customer said the idea is "absolutely ridiculous" and wondered whether we should expect to see Easter Eggs on the shelves too.

"I guess that means they will be putting Easter eggs on the shelves even earlier. I used to enjoy the taste of the buns more when they were around for a short length of time," another person said.

"How greedy and stupid," another Facebook user wrote.

"Might as well put out some fresh fruit mince pies for this coming Christmas while you're at it," someone else chimed in.

"Profiteering from a holiday in April this early! Kind of takes away the specialness of the product and the occasion," another person said.

Some Facebook users asked Countdown to "at least leave the cross out" until Easter, for what it represents. Others commented that they believe it is bad luck to eat hot cross buns before Good Friday.

Despite the outrage, some shoppers said they are excited about the idea and don't see anything wrong with having a product available for anyone who wants to buy it.

"Not sure why people are so annoyed by this. You don't have to buy them but some of us actually enjoy things at all times of the year," a Facebook user said.

"God some people are soooo sad no one said you 'have' to buy them," someone else commented.

The Herald has contacted Countdown for comment.