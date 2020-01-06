

Jamie Kaiwai, 27, made one phone call to her Hastings-based cousin Jonique Oli-Alainu'uese in October 2019.

It was possibly the last phone call the Gisborne-based woman made before she went missing.

Eighty-nine days later, her family are pleading for help to find her and bring her back home.

"We need to bring her back to her whanau, give her a proper tangi, lay her to rest," says Oli-Alainu'uese.

Oli-Alainu'uese is Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli's wife, and grew up with Jamie Kaiwai in Gisborne. The pair were very close.

"We are cousins but we may as well be sisters," she said.

"She was easy-going, easy to love, she loved her son, and loved the simple things in life.

"She has one kid, he is turning five and is being looked after by his dad."

Jamie got in touch with Oli-Alainu'uese two days before she went missing on October 11.

"She was always private and never went into too much detail. She had told her closest, closest friends that she was pregnant.

"When she called me two days before her disappearance she wanted to come and live with me.

"She said she was petrified of someone.

"She was desperate to leave and I told her I would come and get her over the weekend."

But that never happened.

Oli-Alainu'uese got the news of Jamie's disappearance from a family member.

"Police had a rescue team go out and search for her and her car was recovered from the Tolaga Bay wharf car park.

"She'd had mental health issues for a couple of years, but they were under control. But because of those police were convinced she committed suicide."

Oli-Alainu'uese believes police should have further investigated whether foul play was possible.

"I was the last phone call she ever made, but I could see from phone records that her phone had been used after she 'committed suicide'."

Gisborne police Detective Sergeant Daniel Kirk said throughout their investigation into Jamie's disappearance they had spoken to her relatives and close friends to establish her movements.

"While police understand her family and friends' significant frustration with all the unanswered questions regarding her disappearance.

"Unfortunately some of the information that's being circulated is inconsistent with the facts gathered through our investigation," Kirk said.

He said the investigation was been handled by the Criminal Investigation Branch and was being reviewed by a senior investigator.

Oli-Alainu'uese's family has gathered and searched for Jamie every day this past week.

"We have searched the best we can, and have covered huge areas but there is still so much to go.

"About 10 of us went searching for her when she went missing but that number is gradually growing."

She said she understood they might never find Jamie, but they remain hopeful.

"My only outcome is we lay her to rest. We are not expecting to find her alive, but we have to stay hopeful.

"My only objective is to find her, and I will go out over the next couple of days with family to search for her."

Anyone with information can contact police on 06-877 0609 quoting job number P040089521.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

