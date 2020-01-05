Businesses are being evacuated in Mt Wellington this morning after a truck crashed into a gas main - causing a leak.

Police and emergency services are at Carbine Rd, where the collision happened.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 9.30am.

Workers in buildings near the area have been evacuated, as a precaution, due to the gas leak, police said.

A section of Carbine Rd has been closed off and cordons are in place at the intersections of Carbine and Clemow Drive and Carbine and Panama roads.

Auckland Transport is warning motorists to expect delays in the area.