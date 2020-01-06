Police targeted the assets of a karaoke bar owner after financial records revealed a spending splurge on jewellery and luxury items from unexplained funds.

A jailed Auckland businessman and his "wife" have been ordered to hand over millions of dollars in assets to police, including a BMW and the profit from a Remuera house sale.

In 2013, a New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.