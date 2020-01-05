The apocalyptic orange haze smothering New Zealand on Sunday is set to dissipate today as southwesterly winds push away smoke from Australia's enormous bush fires.

The raging fires sent smoke more than 2000km to New Zealand's shores, turning central and northern New Zealand skies sepia-toned.

Headlights switched on mid-afternoon, temperatures plunged and many people scrambled to call 111 about the colour of the sky. Police issued a plea to the public to save the line for emergencies.

But the northwesterly flow that brought the haze is changing to southwesterlies today, bringing cooler weather and diverting the smoke away from New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin said the haze had largely moved off the country thanks to a strong southwesterly flow, but a front was still sitting over Auckland. As it moved northward Auckland and Northland would get clearer skies by the afternoon.

Auckland saw a small amount of early morning rain - between 3-5mm for most places - and isolated showers were still possible later today, Griffin said.

This satellite loop shows a significant cloud of smoke blowing over New Zealand from Australia. This has led to the widespread reports of orange skies today. Southerly winds will clear the worst of the smoke away on Monday. ^AD pic.twitter.com/H2ogCU5gBi — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2020

The southwesterly change would bring slightly cooler than average temperatures this week, with some weather watches and warnings early in the week.

Another front would move on to the South Island on Saturday, potentially bringing stronger winds and rain.

The Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Napier could expect strong west - northwesterly gales till midnight, with gusts up to 120km/h.

Dunedin could expect westerly and southwesterly gales until 10pm, potentially reaching 130km/h. The bottom of the South Island and Stewart Island could also expect 120km/h gusts till tonight.

Auckland's Skytower was shrouded in orange haze as the bushfire smoke reached New Zealand on Sunday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Some misty rain this morning then fine spells. Southwest change. High 23C, Low 15C

Auckland

Light misty rain clearing this morning, then becoming fine. Strong southwest. High 21C, Low 16C

Hamilton

Fine spells, but showers possible this afternoon. Southwesterlies, strong at times. High 20C, Low 12C

Tauranga

A fine day. Southwesterlies, strong at times. High 22C, Low 13C

New Plymouth

Partly cloudy, possible shower, especially this afternoon. Strong southwesterlies, gusty at times. High 19C, Low 13C

Napier

Fine. Strong westerlies. High 25C, Low 13C

Whanganui

Partly cloudy. Westerlies, strong at times. High 19C, Low 13C

Wellington

Fine. Northwesterlies, becoming strong at times. High 19C, Low 11C

Nelson

Fine. Southwesterlies strengthening this morning, then dying out at night. High 20C, Low 10C

Christchurch

Mainly fine. Possible showers from this afternoon with hail and thunderstorms. Northeast turning strong southwest this afternoon. High 22C, Low 11C

Dunedin

Showers, some heavy with hail. Southwest, strong or gale gusting 130 km/h in exposed places. All easing tonight. High 15C, Low 10C