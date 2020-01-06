From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
MetService Weather Wellington: January 7th6 Jan, 2020 2:56pm Quick Read
Fernhill fire: Police divert traffic from fire choking State Highway 506 Jan, 2020 3:00pm Quick Read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- 2 minutes to read
A motorist went "white with shock" when she saw the police car flip in the air.
- 5 minutes to read
NZ troops based in Iraq at risk of being caught up in Iran's retaliation, academic says.
- Quick Read
A helicopter is on its way to the scene.