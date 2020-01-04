A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of the Coromandel tonight, with over 1500 residents reporting the shocks.
The quake struck 105km northeast of Whangamata, at a depth of 309km.
GeoNet reported the quake as occuring at 8.18pm tonight.
The US Geological Survey reported the shake as a 5.1 magnitude quake 100km east of Tairua.
Advertisement
Residents in Napier have reported feeling the earthquake.
"Weird little quake. Rolling rolling in Napier," one Napier resident Tweeted.
Another wrote on Twitter: "Felt that one!"
One Wellington resident reported the aftershocks on Twitter: "Felt here in Wellington. Hope all is ok further north."