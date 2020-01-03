One person has been rescued from a burning garage in the Canterbury town of Waimate this afternoon and suffered serious injuries.

At 6pm today fire services received a call that a person was trapped in a burning garage in Smith St, Waimate.

Two volunteer fire trucks attended the blaze and rescued the one person trapped.

St John ambulance confirmed at 7.10pm that a rescue helicopter was on the way for a patient in a serious condition.

As of 6.40pm today, fire crews are still trying to extinguish the garage.

The rescued individual was being treated by paramedics at the scene, but there is no detail on their injuries as yet.

Fire and Emergency confirmed one of their investigative teams is looking into the cause of the blaze.

Police also confirmed they attended the incident.