From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Wind gusts up to 130km/h as wild weather approaches4 Jan, 2020 11:18am 3 minutes to read
Focus: New Zealand's 2019-2020 holiday period road toll4 Jan, 2020 12:44pm Quick Read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's midday quiz.
- 3 minutes to read
Summer is put on hold this week for some unlucky parts of the country.
- 4 minutes to read
Data from last summer indicates when the roads will be most congested.