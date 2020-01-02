Police have named a woman whose body was found in a house in South Auckland this week - the same property where her husband was found dead and her young son critically injured.

The victim has officially been identified as 32-year-old Sherine Nath. Her death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police are due to release the name of a second adult found dead at the house in Sunnyside Cres, in Papatoetoe, later today. He is understood to be her husband.

On Monday, two days before the start of the new year, their four-year-old son was found critically injured inside a bedroom.

Near him lay the body of his mother. His father would later be found dead inside the garage next door.

Only days before, neighbours had seen the victims enjoying their Christmas, as the energetic boy played with his bike.

Sherine Nath, 32, has been identified as one of two people found dead at a house in Papatoetoe on Monday morning. Photo / Facebook

His father had also been seen on Sunday morning installing a new trampoline outside.

On Monday, the boy was carried out of his home with what looked to be lacerations on his head.

"He looked lifeless," a Sunnyside Cres resident told the Herald.

The boy, too young to have started school, has been in a critical condition at Starship Children's Hospital since he was found that morning on December 30.

A policewoman stands guard outside a property on Sunnyside Cres, in Papatoetoe, where the bodies of two adults and a critically-injured 4-year-old boy were found on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sherine Nath worked at Fisher & Paykel and studied at Waitakere College, West Auckland.

Her husband's mother told The Fiji Times the Naths had been married for a decade, but were having problems.

"I prayed for my son's marriage life for the past nine months but I could not save him."

Her son shared he was having marital problems earlier in the year and asked for his family's assistance and prayers, she said.

"This is why I cannot stop crying, because I fasted and prayed for his marriage life ever since he relayed the news to me."

She said her son - who she last spoke with on Christmas Day - moved from Fiji to New Zealand in 2006, where he met the woman who would become his wife.

The family was shocked and devastated to hear the news of their deaths, she told the newspaper.

"Our son was a friendly person and he had a heart for everyone especially his family."

Funeral arrangements are being made for the man.

Sherine Nath, 32, pictured while pregnant. She has been formally identified as one of two adults found dead at a property in Papatoetoe on Monday. Photo / Facebook

FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE TO A DEVOTED MUM

Friends and colleagues of Sherine have posted tributes online about a young woman who loved her son.

One woman said she had worked with her friend - who she nicknamed "Sheshe" - for years and was in shock about news of her death.

"My heart aches as I've heard the news today. Just look at that beautiful smile, my gosh, Sheshe. I did not want to believe it.

"Sheshe - the joy in your eyes every time you talk about your son...Love and miss you so much. My prayers that our heavenly father heals baby.

"Fight, baby boy, fight," she wrote.

A notice for Sherine's funeral has been posted online for family and friends of the young woman.

She will be farewelled at a service in Wiri, Manukau, on Sunday afternoon before being cremated.