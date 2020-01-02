A man reported to have been shot by police during a confrontation in a Flaxmere schoolground has been discharged from hospital and remanded in custody.

Police say the 31-year-old was charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on January 14.

The charge relates to an incident on December 17 when man was reported to be on the grounds of Flaxmere Primary School.

A man shot after an incident at Flaxmere Primary has been released from hospital. Photo / Warren Buckland

Surrounding streets were closed by police and the school went into lockdown with pupils kept in their rooms for safety reasons while police tried to apprehend the man, leading to him being shot within the grounds.

He was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, less than 4km away in Hastings, in a serious condition but in the following days his condition improved to stable.

One of the biggest primary schools in Hawke's Bay, with a roll of over 460, Flaxmere Primary ended the school year a day early with a special assembly the morning after the incident.

Police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are investigating the incident.