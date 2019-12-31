Police have recovered a body believed to be 50-year-old climber Petr Mandik who went missing in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park in early December.

Mandik was last seen travelling to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park on Friday, December 13.

Police said in a statement that formal identification is yet to take place, however they believe a body they have found to be that of Mandik.

The body was located at the bottom of the Haast Ridge on the afternoon of December 31, where it was then recovered.

Police confirmed the matter would be referred to the Coroner.