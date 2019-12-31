Thousands of people have flocked to holiday hotspots across the country ready to sing in the New Year.

Party revellers at Rhythm & Vines in Gisborne can look forward to a line-up that includes Australian DJ Alison Wonderland, New Zealand band Drax Project and Kiwi legend Dave Dobbyn.

Shapeshifter will headline the action at Joe's Farm in Whangamata, where partygoers can also see Sachi, JessB, The Upbeats, Tiki Taane and the Sunshine Sound System.

Those partying at Northern Bass in Mangawhai will see in the New Year with Goldie on the main stage, followed by Camo & Krooked.

And the weather is set to be good to them all.

A beautiful night is expected for New Year's Eve, with mild temperatures and clear skies.

Conditions are expected to be hot and dry tomorrow as a large ridge of high pressure off the West Coast and a warm front approaches the South Island to start 2020.

MetService predicts temperatures will be well above average for almost every major centre around the country for this time of year.

A police spokesperson said police work closely with local councils and other partner agencies to ensure that New Year's Eve events are safe and enjoyed by all.

Police do not comment on specific resourcing numbers for operational reasons, however additional staff will be available where and when required, the spokesperson said.

"As with previous years, our aim is to reduce alcohol-related harm and ensure our communities enjoy positive New Year's Eve celebrations."