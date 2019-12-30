New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
• Dr Anna Louisa de Launey Crighton, QSO, JP, Christchurch Central, for services to heritage preservation and governance
Noeline Taurua, Te Puke, for services to netball
Professor Marilyn Joy Waring, CNZM, Auckland, for services to women and economics
Knights Companion (KNZM)
• Stephen William Hansen, CNZM, Prebbleton, Christchurch, for services to rugby
Robert George Martin, MNZM, for services to people with disabilities
Hon Joseph Victor Williams, Wellington, for services to the judiciary
Companions (CNZM)
• John Daniel Barnett, ONZM, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to film and television
Professor Richard Dodgshun Bedford, QSO, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to governance
Robert James Campbell, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to governance and business
Dr Jennifer Barbara Carryer, MNZM, Palmerston North, for services to health, particularly nursing
Antony John Carter, Auckland Central, for services to business governance
Gillian, Lady Deane, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to philanthropy, particularly for rare disorders, the arts and youth
Helen Mary Heffernan, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to health
Dr Frances Anne Hughes, ONZM, JP, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to mental health and nursing
Rachael Le Mesurier, Sandringham, Auckland, for services to governance, the community and health
Donald Evan Murray MacCormick, Epsom, Auckland, for services to health, particularly surgery
Dr Michael Edward Matthews, Hamilton, for services to food technology and the food industry
John Walter McKinnon, QSO, Karori, Wellington, for services to New Zealand-China relations
Roger John Moses, ONZM, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to education
Helen Joan Plume, Plimmerton, Porirua, for services to the environment
Dr Edward Ward, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to intensive care practice
Dr Dianne Rosemary Webster, QSO, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to health, particularly paediatrics
Officers (ONZM)
• Priscilla Jane Askew, Featherston, for services to music
Jan Patricia Bolwell, Paekakariki, for services to dance and theatre
Lydia Pounamu Bradey, Lake Hawea, Wanaka, for services to mountaineering
Murray Ernest Cammick, Wairau Valley, Auckland, for services to the music industry
Elizabeth Jane Clark, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to gymnastics
Associate Professor Hendrika Martine Crezee, Campbells Bay, Auckland, for services to interpreter and translator education
Grant Thomas Crothers, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to Tokelau and the fishing industry
Dr John Wayne Delahunt, Melrose, Wellington, for services to endocrinology and the transgender community
Margaret Hine Forsyth, Hamilton, for services to netball and the community
Graeme William Gale, Outram, for services to aviation and conservation
Rosslyn Ann Gale, Outram, for services to aviation and conservation
William Morris Gosden, MNZM, Mt Victoria, Wellington, for services to the film industry
Karyn Lee Maxwell Hay, Grey Lynn, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and the music industry
Michael Hopkinson, Murchison, for services to kayaking and outdoor education
Dr Harvey Eshkol Indyk, Hamilton East, for services to analytical chemistry and the dairy industry
Susan Jane Kedgley, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to women and governance
Anthony Francis Kokshoorn, Greymouth, for services to local government and the community
Laura Robyn Langman, Flagstaff, Hamilton, for services to netball
Dr George William Mason, New Plymouth, for services to conservation, philanthropy and the community
Paul McGill, Warkworth, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Amanda Elizabeth Anngold McIntosh, Avondale, Auckland, for services to early childhood education
Annette Margaret Milligan, Toi Toi, Nelson, for services to health, particularly nursing
Robert Narev, MNZM, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to the community and education
Ranui Ngarimu, North New Brighton, Christchurch, for services to Māori art and culture, particularly weaving
Shaun Michael Norman, Twizel, for services to mountaineering, alpine safety and the community
Dr Keith William Ovenden, Brookly, Wellington, for services to the arts
Susan Diana Price, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to literature and philanthropy
Lynden Ann Sainsbury, Remuera, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community
Mary Gemma Schumacher, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to palliative care
Emeritus Professor Warwick Bruce Silvester, Chartwell, Hamilton, for services to science and conservation
Suzanne Mary Sinclair, Avondale, Auckland, for services to the community and governance
Stephen John Tew, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to rugby and sports administration
Reverend Nove Vailaau, Waitangirua, Porirua, for services to the Samoan community
Shayne William Walker, Dalmore, Dunedin, for services to fostering children and social work
Anthony Gordon Wilding, Tirau, for services to the dairy industry and the community
Gary Ross Wilson, Pukekohe, for services to Māori and Pacific journalism and broadcasting
Members (MNZM)
• Dr Anne Bardsley, Castor Bay, Auckland, for services to science and the state
Peter Richard Barker, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to the community
Gillian Margaret Bibby, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to music education
Lauren Marie Boyle, Whenuapai, Auckland, for services to swimming
Sulieti Fieme'a Burrows, Manurewa, Auckland, for services to Tongan art and education
George Leonard Burt, Katikati, for services to Māori and broadcasting
Susan Mary Cameron (Susan Boland), Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to music and seniors
Marilyn Joy Cassidy, Clyde, for services to dance
Gerben Willem Cath, Takapuna, Auckland, for services to the screen industry and education
George Sheung Hung Chan, Sunnyhills, Auckland, for services to philanthropy and the community
John Anthony Chemis, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to education
Michael Anthony Chopping, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the electrical industry
Dr David Anthony Codyre, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to mental health
Naomi Frances Cowan, Torbay, Auckland, for services to mental health and the community
Roy James Cowley, Wellington Central, for services to charity governance and the arts
Kathleen Mary Craig, Palmerston North, for services to music and music education
Paul Emlyn Crowther, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to music
Julia Samantha Durkin, Hauraki, Auckland, for services to photography
Carrol Margaret Elliott, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to nursing and the community
Janine Ewan, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to palliative care
Judith Grace Geare, Newtown, Wellington, for services to language education and New Zealand-Germany relations
John Grant Gibson, South Beach, Greymouth, for services to rugby league
Parris Renee Goebel, for services to dance
Carole Erna Gordon, Matua, Tauranga, for services to seniors
Louise Mary Green, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to education
Dr Aroha Gaylene Harris, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to Māori and historical research
Arneta Honey Hireme, Deanwell, Hamilton, for services to rugby league
Jenn Maree Hooper, for services to maternity care and people with disabilities
Penelope Anne Hulse, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to local government
Reverend Dr Helen Elizabeth Jacobi, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the Anglican church and the community
William John Kerrison, Murupara, for services to river and wildlife conservation
Professor Ngaire Margaret Kerse, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to seniors and health
Jennifer Sabina Khan-Janif, New Windsor, Auckland, for services to refugee and migrant communities
Lealamanu'a Aiga Caroline Mareko, Ascot Park, Porirua, for services to the Pacific community and education
Dennis Te Uhi Marsh, Pukekohe, for services to music and fundraising
Associate Professor Humaira Moeed, Naenae, Lower Hutt, for services to science education and the community
Ruth Suzanne Money, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to victim advocacy
Linley May Myers, Northcote Pt, Auckland, for services to education
Jennifer Ann Noble, Ohauiti, Tauranga, for services to health, particularly research for rare diseases
Graeme Frederick North, Warkworth, for services to architecture and natural building standards
Donald Peter O'Connor, Strandon, New Plymouth, for services to motorsport
Patrick Leo Michael O'Connor, Merivale, Christchurch, for services to migrant communities and education
Tamsin Orr-Walker, Queenstown, for services to kea conservation
Yvonne Shirley Ann Palmer, QSM, Papanui, Christchurch, for services to seniors and the community
Geoffrey Robert Pearman, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, for services to seniors and business
Hadleigh Jayton Richard Pierson, Sockburn, Christchurch, for services to paralympic sport
Kim Leslie Robinson, Kensington, Whangārei, for services to the deaf community
Donald William Scarlet, Hamilton, for services to conservation
Grant William Rowan Sidaway, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to seniors and ICT education
Senior Sergeant Bryan Martin Smith, Hastings, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Pauline Alice Roycroft Stansfield, Belmont, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Clayton Trevor Arthur Stent, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to the community and governance
Jennifer Ann Thompson, Avalon, Lower Hutt, for services to amputees and horticulture
Sonia Faiga Tiatia, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to hospitality and youth
Tiatia Ieti Fale Tiatia, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to sport and the Samoan community
Marama Amiria Tuuta, Masterton, for services to Māori and education
Wendy Joy Ure, Whataupoko, Gisborne, for services to early childhood education
Lucy Whittingham (Lucy Addison), Browns Bay, Auckland, for services to the deafblind community
Gordon Alan Wilson, Wakari, Dunedin, for services to education
David Philip Wright, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to biodynamic agriculture
Paul Dudley Wright, Matipo Heights, Rotorua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry
Queen's Service Order (QSO)
• Gary John Dickson, Wanaka, for services to search and rescue
Dr John Morgan Williams, Richmond, for services to the state and the environment
Queen's Service Medal QSM
• Kataraina Kathy Allen, Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the community
Peter Leicester Ayson, OStJ, Otautau, for services to the community
Jaylene Viki Ball, Manurewa, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community
Rodney Elliott Brown, Kerikeri, for services to conservation
Kathleen Anne Burford, Westmoreland, Christchurch, for services to migrant and refugee women and crafts
Stephen Michael Bush, Richmond, Christchurch, for services to environmental rejuvenation
Diane Elizabeth Cleverley, Timaru, for services to the community and music
Norman Rodney Crawshaw, Westport, for services to the community and sport
Barbara Alison Elizabeth Cuthbert, Devonport, Auckland, for services to cycling and transport advocacy
Reverend Ngaire Glenys Davis, Kawakawa, for services to the community
Panapa Stewart Davis, Kawakawa, for services to the community
David Malcolm Denton, Yaldhurst, Christchurch, for services to outdoor recreation and youth
Mairi Patricia Dickson, JP, Waikaia, for services to the community
Barbara Joan Dixon, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to the community
Reverend Leslie Norman Dixon, MStJ, Mangere Bridge, Auckland, for services to the community
Patricia Anne Flutey, JP, Tawhero, Whanganui, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Shirley Frew, Matamata, for services to textile crafts and the community
Dr Alison Heather Gaston, North East Valley, Dunedin, for services to health and health education
Roger Francis Gilbert, Leeston, for services to sport and historical research
Kenneth Alan Hamilton, Bridge Hill, Alexandra, for services to athletics and youth
Sister Sally Catherine Hannan, Island Bay, Wellington, for services to the community
Allan John Hedley, Nuhaka, for services to the community
Veranoa Angelique Hetet, Waterloo, Lower Hutt, for services to Māori art
Lehi Hohaia, Koutu, Rotorua, for services to the New Zealand Police and Māori
Suzanne Jane Hori Te Pa, Levin, for services to the Pacific community and youth
Andrew John, Picton, for services to conservation and education
David Stuart Jones Kirwee, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Rex Graham Kirk, (Deceased; the Queen's approval of this award took effect on October 22, before he died), for services to the community and sport
Carrell Mary Knight, Levin, for services to lawn bowls
Reverend Evan Hope Lagaluga, Favona, Auckland, for services to the Niuean community
Petrus Wilhemus Martens, Cambridge, for services to football
Beryl Joy Maultby, Forbury, Dunedin, for services to the community
Philippa Elizabeth McCann, Queenstown, for services to the Blind Foundation
Lisa Claire McLaren, Masterton, for services to climate change advocacy
James Peter Muir, Gate Pa, Tauranga, for services to the community
Kolovula Murphy, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities
Robert William Norling, Ohakune, for services to railway heritage and the community
Terence Patrick O'Neill, Oamaru, for services to sports journalism
Turangapito Parata, Hawera, for services to Māori, health and youth
Lui Ponifasio, Manurewa, Manukau, for services to the Pacific community
Mereane Ponifasio, Manurewa, Manukau, for services to the Pacific community
Hellen Puhipuhi, Gonville, Whanganui, for services to the Pacific community and education
Murray Thomas Purvis, Marchwiel, Timaru, for services to the community and tennis
John Taylor Reed, Arrowtown, for services to the community
Bruce Douglas Russell, JP, Christchurch, for services to the community
Cushla Alison Scrivens, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to historical research and heritage preservation
Harjit Singh, Flat Bush, Auckland, for services to the Indian community and seniors
Jean McLean Stanley, Turangi, for services to conservation
Rosemary Margaret Stott, Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to music
Barbara Florence Stuart, Nelson, for services to conservation
Teremoana Tauira, Takapuwahia, Porirua, for services to the Pacific community
John Scott Taylor, Wanaka, for services to the community
Barbara Mary Thompson, Whitby, Porirua, for services to the community and women
Leonie Mavis Tisch, Matamata, for services to health and the community
Gillian Ruth Vaughan, Red Hill, Papakura, for services to wildlife conservation
Terence Archibald Wade, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to scouting, education and the community
Robyn Coralie Watchorn, JP, Whakatane, for services to the community and art
Honorary
• Reverend Kalolo Fihaki, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the Tongan community
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
• Group Captain Michael James Cannon, NZBM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force