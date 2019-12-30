Police are appealing to the public for information following an assault in Dunedin.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify two men they believe may be able to assist their inquiries into an assault on December 14.

The assault occurred after an altercation at a fast-food restaurant on George St.

After leaving the restaurant a man and woman, in their 20s, were followed north on George St by two men.

The male victim was then approached and knocked unconscious.

"The is type of behaviour is unacceptable and police take incidents of this nature extremely seriously," Detective Mark Durant said.

"The victim continues to suffer headaches following this assault and is receiving support from police."

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191214/2693. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.