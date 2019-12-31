From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
'You filthy pigs': Locals disgusted as meth pipes, used condoms dumped in park31 Dec, 2019 2:48pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.
- 3 minutes to read
Rubbish including meth pipes dumped near treasured athletic field.
- Quick Read
A witness at the scene told the Herald a "bloom of smoke is coming from the building".