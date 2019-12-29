A 30-year-old woman has died after a car collided with a pole in Nelson.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Wakefield Quay at 12.15am on Sunday.

Today, a police spokesperson said the woman died at Christchurch Hospital this morning.

The road was blocked and reopened just before 2am.

Two others in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The death marks to fourth person to be killed on New Zealand roads over the holiday period.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am this Friday.

Another person died this morning, on State Highway 3 near Piopio in Waikato.

On Saturday, December 28, a person was killed on State Highway 3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line.

The person who died on John St in Blenheim on Friday December 27 was the first death during the holiday period.