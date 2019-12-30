COMMENT

The year was 2012, and I was sitting in the living room of soon-to-be-Sir Michael Cullen's home in Ōhope.

This was not part of my plan for the day.

Another reporter, one more knowledgeable and more prepared and less green than I, was supposed to be interviewing the former deputy prime minister for the local rag about being knighted. Events transpired, however, so there I was.

You could say this wasn't Cullen's plan either. It was his Labour Government that abolished such monarchical honours, only for the next National Government to boomerang that policy the year after he retired.

Nevertheless, he graciously accepted the honour and the ribbings that came with it.

In the years since, I've written many more honours stories. I look forward to them each Queen's Birthday and New Year's.

The opportunity to highlight people who put service above self and devote their talent and time to helping others and pioneering change is to be relished.

Advertisement

In the Bay of Plenty alone this year, we have among our honourees George Burt - keeping te reo Māori on the airways since ages ago; Carole Gordon - relentless researcher and advocate for older people; William Kerrison - a 35-year veteran of freshwater species conservation; Jenny Noble - a battler for a rare disease; Paul Wright - Rotarian and rural firefighting leader; and newly minted Dame Nolene Taurua - the coach who led the Silver Ferns to their first Netball World Cup title in 16 years.

The great and good come from all walks of life. Each is deserving of our recognition and has a story worth telling.

I always like it when the shacked-up honourees give an unpromoted shoutout to their partner.

Kiwis usually hate to take credit, so in my experience honourees are eager to spread it around. I like that about us, especially in this context.

It's commendable to devote one's life to a good cause, but that choice often comes with some sacrifices on the home front to enable all the late committee meetings and working weekends.

Unless you're able to afford help, someone's putting the kids to bed, doing groceries and ensuring the sheets get a wash every now and again.

That someone may also be juggling - or sacrificing - a career, causes and responsibilities of their own.

These unsung supporters who make greatness possible never ask for recognition, but they also deserve our thanks.