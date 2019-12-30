From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
'He looked lifeless': Residents in shock after two found dead, child critically injured30 Dec, 2019 2:50pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.
- 3 minutes to read
Residents had been left feeling shaken after two people died in quiet suburban street.
- 2 minutes to read
Man and woman are dead and a child is in a critical condition in hospital.