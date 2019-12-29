From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Search halted for man who jumped off cruise ship30 Dec, 2019 11:57am 2 minutes to read
30-year-old woman dead after crash in Nelson30 Dec, 2019 12:21pm Quick Read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- 6 minutes to read
And what to do when you get stuck.
- 5 minutes to read
Renae Samson and her partner nearly drowned after ignoring warnings from lifeguards.
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's midday quiz.