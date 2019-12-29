Four people including two children were rescued after being dragged out to sea in a rip at Maketū this afternoon.

Volunteer Coastguard president Shane Beech said he was alerted to the unfolding drama by several distressed women.

''I was working in a cafe down off the beach when a couple of distressed ladies came in off the beach yelling and screaming saying there were children in trouble out at sea.

"I had a quick look out the window and could see four heads floating.''

Unfortunately, the Surf Lifesaving Club was not on duty at the time but there was a volunteer lifeguard on at the beach.

''I informed her and I let the Coastguard members know there was a rescue on. We launched our three rescue jet skis.''

Beech said there were two young boys aged about eight and 12 and two elderly ladies.

''So between all of us got the two young ones in and one of the elderly ladies and went back and retrieved the other lady.''

Beech estimated they were about 400m offshore as a buoy was located about 300 metres out to sea and the quartet was 100 metres past that.

''I think that they didn't get off their boogie boards fast enough and got caught in the outgoing rip. That has taken them out and unfortunately, they did not have the strength to paddle ... they just went with the current.''

Beech said it had been a ''good ending and surf lifesaving doing a pretty good job keeping our beaches safe''.

