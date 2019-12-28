A bus passenger took control of the steering wheel after an InterCity driver fell sick last night.

InterCity investigated the incident and said the passenger was qualified and only "temporarily" drove the bus, the company told Stuff.

It comes after a Facebook users alerted the incident on social media.

"Intercity bus driver has fallen sick while driving, now a passenger is driving the bus SH5 heading towards Rotorua," the person said.

InterCity confirmed one of its drivers on Saturday night replaced the original driver, who had earlier fallen ill.

An InterCity spokesperson said the service was continuing through to Auckland, "albeit delayed".

"It appears that the original driver may not have followed company procedures when starting to feel ill," the company told Stuff.

"A passenger who temporarily drove the bus was a qualified bus driver with the appropriate licence endorsements for a large passenger vehicle."

An investigation is underway to learn more about the incident and identify any follow-up actions, InterCity said.