A person has died after rolling their car near Whanganui.

The person's vehicle rolled in a single car crash at Kaitoke, near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Concord Line, about 12.25pm, police said.

The death was the second of the holiday road toll period after a pedestrian died in Blenheim in the South Island last night in a single car collision.

Do you know more? Click here to email us

State Highway 3 remained closed after the latest crash with traffic being diverted.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serious Crash Unit investigators are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Related articles: