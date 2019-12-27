From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Drowning tragedy: 'It all happened so fast'27 Dec, 2019 9:46pm 2 minutes to read
How to go viral on Tik Tok: Hastings teenager's dance joke entertains more than 1 million28 Dec, 2019 6:00am 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- 8 minutes to read
Kiwi rich listers and wealthy foreign buyers snapped up 2018's priciest pads.
- 3 minutes to read
Former council candidate believed he had the right to stab 'berserk' endangered sea lion.
- 3 minutes to read
Car break-ins occurring on a "too-regular basis", Hawke's Bay Hospital says.