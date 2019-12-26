Flights to and from Fiji have been cancelled or brought forward as the island nation braces for a tropical cyclone due to hit today.

Holidaymakers are being urged to check their flight schedules on both sides - in New Zealand and in Fiji - as airlines make last minute changes because of Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Some Kiwi holidaymakers are stranded in Fiji due to the flight being cancelled.

flights in and out of Fiji had been affected.

They include two Auckland-bound flights (FJ418 and FJ412) from Nadi that have had to be cancelled because of bad weather conditions.

Tropical Depression #TD03F named as #TCSARAI Yadra #TeamFiji Rain is anticipated to become frequent with squally thunderstorms whereby low lying areas are expected to be flooded. #StaySafe Posted by Fiji National Disaster Management Office NDMO on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Other flights from Nadi to Samoa, Los Angeles and Melbourne have all been brought forward - with the latter being advanced by six hours in a bid to avoid the worst of the cyclone.

Passengers heading to Fiji from Auckland early this morning were still able to board on flights scheduled around 5.30am.

However, some flights - a Fiji Airways and Qantas flight - have both been brought forward by 20 minutes. They are now both due to leave Auckland International Airport at 11.24am, instead of 11.40am.

All other Nadi-bound flights from Auckland after 5.10pm today have been cancelled.

They include an Air New Zealand flight due to leave at 5.10pm as well as two other Fiji Airways and Qantas flights due to depart at 5.50am tomorrow.



#FRAupdate



Multiple fallen trees blocking the roadway at Colo-i-Suva.



Please avoid the area. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/tG0UwB6kUi — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 26, 2019

TROPICAL CYCLONE SARAI EXPECTED TO BECOME CAT 2

Tropical Cyclone was upgraded to a category 1 event in the early hours of today.

The latest update issued by the MetService Fiji said winds of up to 70k/hr were expected close to its centre and was expected to instensify into a category 2 system.

That would result in winds reaching up to 100km/h close to the eye. It is due to pass just southwest of Nadi at 1am tomorrow.

"As the system moves closer to Fiji, expect northerly winds to pick up and reach damaging gale force - approximately 65km/h with gusts to 90km/h over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands."

People in Fiji are being told to anticipate rain to become frequent and heavy, with squally thunderstorms and localised heavy rain to cause flash flooding in low lying areas.

"Coastal flooding to be expected when the cyclone centre passes by."

Those thinking about heading out to sea are being warned of "very rough" to high seas with damaging heavy northerly swells.