Auckland Zoo has two sweet new arrivals for Christmas.

The zoo announced earlier today that a red panda cub had been born this festive season and this afternoon announced that a zebra foal had been born today.

The gorgeous foal was born exactly one year and two days after its sibling Eve arrived last year. The sex of the foal isn't known yet but it appears to be healthy.

Zoo visitors will be able to view the new foal this week. Photo / Auckland Zoo

The foal was born today and appears to be healthy. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Visitors to the zoo will be able to see the foal in the African Savannah this week.

The red panda cub was born just over a week ago to second-time mother Khela.

The zoo said its approach over the next few weeks would be to allow Khela to care for the cub naturally.

So far staff have managed to see the cub through the nestbox camera and have seen that it's suckling as it should.

At around eight weeks it will be sexed and named.

Red pandas are an endangered species native to the eastern Himalayas and south-western China.

