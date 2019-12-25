Looking for a Boxing Day bargain but can't be bothered leaving the house?

Have a look at Trade Me.

Unwanted Christmas gifts have quickly appeared on the resale site as ungrateful recipients try to fob off poorly chosen presents.

By 10am there were already some 70 presents listed in the section dedicated to unwanted presents.

They include an iPhone XS still in the box for $1600, a DeWalt drill and driver combo starting at $499, and Beats headphones for $375.

Going for a $1 reserve, presents include a "gorgeous" red lacy bra where the giver guessed the size wrong (12D) and a white Zara sweatshirt.

A 20-year-old Eagle Boys pizza box is also being sold, with bidding up to $1. Fifteen people have added the box to their watchlists.

The seller said the "historic" box was an unwanted Christmas gift from their brother "who had contact with the Eagle Boys eagle apparently".

The recipient "tried to fit a pizza inside as shown but did not fit". Photo / Trade Me

"Unfortunately did not meet my requirements as tried to fit a pizza inside as shown but did not fit, I tried other items but didn't seem to fit my needs as shown in photos."

The pizza box came with a photo from the eagle himself, who the seller speculates "may still be alive in Christchurch".

The Eagle Boys brand was acquired by Pizza Hut in 2016 and shut down in 2017.

The Eagle may still be alive somewhere in Christchurch, the seller has speculated. Photo / Trade Me

A recent Trade Me survey of nearly 2000 Kiwis found 61 per cent said they would have no problem if they found on someone had on-sold their unwanted gift.

Half of those surveyed said they had received at least one dud gift on Christmas Day.

In 2018, there were 20,000 unwanted presents listed and 100,000 searches registered on Boxing Day as opportunistic sellers and bargain hunters jumped onsite.

Trade Me spokesman Logan Mudge said anyone hoping to list an unwanted item on Trade Me should list it in the dedicated section for unwanted gifts.

"If you're keen to avoid hurting any feelings, it's probably best to avoid items that are personalised or easily identifiable, especially if whoever gave it to you is a bargain-hunter."